Reapers Relocate

U.S. Air Force F-15C Eagles assigned to the 493rd Fighter Squadron perform a final flyover at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, April 27, 2022. The F-15Cs will be relocated to other bases as the Liberty Wing continues to integrate the fifth generation fighter F-35A Lightning II. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Olivia Gibson)

