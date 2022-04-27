Reapers Relocate

A U.S. Air Force F-15C Eagle assigned as the flagship to the 493rd Fighter Squadron departs Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, April 27, 2022. The F-15C was housed at the Liberty Wing since 1994 and will now return to the United States allowing the 493rd to re-equip and reactivate with the F-35A Lightning II. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Olivia Gibson)

