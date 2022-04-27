A U.S. Air Force F-15C Eagle assigned as the flagship to the 493rd Fighter Squadron departs Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, April 27, 2022. The F-15C was housed at the Liberty Wing since 1994 and will now return to the United States allowing the 493rd to re-equip and reactivate with the F-35A Lightning II. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Olivia Gibson)
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2022 05:39
|Photo ID:
|7164733
|VIRIN:
|220427-F-TK834-0094
|Resolution:
|6725x4804
|Size:
|1.58 MB
|Location:
|RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Reapers Relocate [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Olivia Gibson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
