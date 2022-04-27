Reapers Relocate

U.S. Air Force F-15C Eagles assigned to the 493rd Fighter Squadron perform a final flyover at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, April 27, 2022. F-15Cs were housed at the Liberty Wing since 1994 and will now return to the United States as the 493rd transitions towards the F-35A Lightning II. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Olivia Gibson)
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2022 05:39
|Photo ID:
|7164734
|VIRIN:
|220427-F-TK834-0144
|Resolution:
|6291x4494
|Size:
|415.4 KB
|Location:
|RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
