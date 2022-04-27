Reapers Relocate

U.S. Air Force F-15C Eagles assigned to the 493rd Fighter Squadron prepare to depart Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, April 27, 2022. The F-15Cs will be relocated to other bases as the Liberty Wing continues to integrate the fifth generation fighter F-35A Lightning II. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Olivia Gibson)
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2022 05:39
|Photo ID:
|7164729
|VIRIN:
|220427-F-TK834-0023
|Resolution:
|7185x4042
|Size:
|1.96 MB
|Location:
|RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
