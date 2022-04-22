Exercise Garnet Rattler: Disrupting Mechanized Defensive Lines

U.S. Marine Corps Joint Terminal Attack Controller (JTAC) students with 1st Marine Division compare attack coordinates as they wait for incoming close air support at Saylor Creek Range in Grasmere, Idaho during Exercise Garnet Rattler April 22, 2022. Garnet Rattler is a joint training event between Marines, Soldiers and Airmen to train and qualify JTACs to be more efficient and lethal in a realistic training environment.



(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Dana Beesley)

