Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Exercise Garnet Rattler: Disrupting Mechanized Defensive Lines [Image 2 of 7]

    Exercise Garnet Rattler: Disrupting Mechanized Defensive Lines

    GRASMERE, ID, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Dana Beesley   

    I Marine Expeditionary Force

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Byron De La Cruz, a machine gunner with 1st Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, progresses to an objective before an urban assault at Saylor Creek Range in Grasmere, Idaho during Exercise Garnet Rattler April 22, 2022. Garnet Rattler is a joint training event between Marines, Soldiers and Airmen to train and qualify Joint Terminal Attack Controllers (JTACs) to be more efficient and lethal in a realistic training environment.

    (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Dana Beesley)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2022
    Date Posted: 04.27.2022 18:56
    Photo ID: 7164143
    VIRIN: 220422-M-XU431-0002
    Resolution: 5019x3346
    Size: 1.25 MB
    Location: GRASMERE, ID, US 
    Web Views: 13
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Garnet Rattler: Disrupting Mechanized Defensive Lines [Image 7 of 7], by Sgt Dana Beesley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Exercise Garnet Rattler: Disrupting Mechanized Defensive Lines
    Exercise Garnet Rattler: Disrupting Mechanized Defensive Lines
    Exercise Garnet Rattler: Disrupting Mechanized Defensive Lines
    Exercise Garnet Rattler: Disrupting Mechanized Defensive Lines
    Exercise Garnet Rattler: Disrupting Mechanized Defensive Lines
    Exercise Garnet Rattler: Disrupting Mechanized Defensive Lines
    Exercise Garnet Rattler: Disrupting Mechanized Defensive Lines

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JTAC
    1st Marine Division
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    Garnet Rattler
    V 1/7

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT