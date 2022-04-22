Exercise Garnet Rattler: Disrupting Mechanized Defensive Lines

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Byron De La Cruz, a machine gunner with 1st Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, returns to his platoon’s offensive position after an urban assault at Saylor Creek Range in Grasmere, Idaho during Exercise Garnet Rattler April 22, 2022. Garnet Rattler is a joint training event between Marines, Soldiers and Airmen to train and qualify Joint Terminal Attack Controllers (JTACs) to be more efficient and lethal in a realistic training environment.



(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Dana Beesley)

