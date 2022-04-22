Exercise Garnet Rattler: Disrupting Mechanized Defensive Lines

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Zachary Dugger, a Joint Terminal Attack Controller (JTAC) instructor with 2nd Battalion, 4th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, returns his cordinates to his flak during a close air support movement at Saylor Creek Range in Grasmere, Idaho during Exercise Garnet Rattler April 22, 2022. Garnet Rattler is a joint training event between Marines, Soldiers and Airmen to train and qualify JTACs to be more efficient and lethal in a realistic training environment.



(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Dana Beesley)

