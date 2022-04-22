U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Zachary Dugger, a Joint Terminal Attack Controller (JTAC) instructor with 2nd Battalion, 4th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, returns his cordinates to his flak during a close air support movement at Saylor Creek Range in Grasmere, Idaho during Exercise Garnet Rattler April 22, 2022. Garnet Rattler is a joint training event between Marines, Soldiers and Airmen to train and qualify JTACs to be more efficient and lethal in a realistic training environment.
(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Dana Beesley)
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2022 18:57
|Photo ID:
|7164148
|VIRIN:
|220422-M-XU431-0007
|Resolution:
|4760x3172
|Size:
|1.18 MB
|Location:
|GRASMERE, ID, US
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Exercise Garnet Rattler: Disrupting Mechanized Defensive Lines [Image 7 of 7], by Sgt Dana Beesley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
