    Exercise Garnet Rattler: Disrupting Mechanized Defensive Lines [Image 6 of 7]

    Exercise Garnet Rattler: Disrupting Mechanized Defensive Lines

    GRASMERE, ID, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Dana Beesley   

    I Marine Expeditionary Force

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Zachary Dugger, a Joint Terminal Attack Controller (JTAC) instructor with 2nd Battalion, 4th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, returns his cordinates to his flak during a close air support movement at Saylor Creek Range in Grasmere, Idaho during Exercise Garnet Rattler April 22, 2022. Garnet Rattler is a joint training event between Marines, Soldiers and Airmen to train and qualify JTACs to be more efficient and lethal in a realistic training environment.

    (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Dana Beesley)

    Date Taken: 04.22.2022
    Date Posted: 04.27.2022 18:57
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Garnet Rattler: Disrupting Mechanized Defensive Lines [Image 7 of 7], by Sgt Dana Beesley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JTAC
    1st Marine Division
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    Garnet Rattler
