Exercise Garnet Rattler: Disrupting Mechanized Defensive Lines

U.S. Marine Corps Capt. William Bussick, a Joint Terminal Attack Controller (JTAC) student with 3rd Battalion, 4th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, waits for radio affirmation for close air support at Saylor Creek Range in Grasmere, Idaho during Exercise Garnet Rattler April 22, 2022. Garnet Rattler is a joint training event between Marines, Soldiers and Airmen to train and qualify JTACs to be more efficient and lethal in a realistic training environment.



(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Dana Beesley)

