U.S. battalion leads multinational force during peace support operations in Kosovo

CAMP NOVO SELO, Kosovo – U.S. Army Soldiers with 1st Battalion, 149th Infantry Regiment, 116th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 29th Infantry Division, Kentucky National Guard, conducted weapon familiarization training on the Latvian primary weapon systems under the tutelage of Kosovo Force’s Latvian Contingent at Camp Novo Selo, Kosovo, April 23, 2022. As part of the Regional Command East, Kosovo Force’s Maneuver Battalion, Soldiers from multiple NATO nations work together to allow partner nations’ armed forces to develop interoperability and enhance capabilities. (U.S. Army photos by Sgt. Alexander Hellmann, 1-149 Inf. Bn.)

