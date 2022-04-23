Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. battalion leads multinational force during peace support operations in Kosovo

    U.S. battalion leads multinational force during peace support operations in Kosovo

    CAMP NOVO SELO, KOSOVO

    04.23.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    KFOR Regional Command East

    CAMP NOVO SELO, Kosovo – U.S. Army Soldiers with 1st Battalion, 149th Infantry Regiment, 116th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 29th Infantry Division, Kentucky National Guard, conducted weapon familiarization training on the Latvian primary weapon systems under the tutelage of Kosovo Force’s Latvian Contingent at Camp Novo Selo, Kosovo, April 23, 2022. As part of the Regional Command East, Kosovo Force’s Maneuver Battalion, Soldiers from multiple NATO nations work together to allow partner nations’ armed forces to develop interoperability and enhance capabilities. (U.S. Army photos by Sgt. Alexander Hellmann, 1-149 Inf. Bn.)

    Date Taken: 04.23.2022
    Date Posted: 04.27.2022 08:16
    VIRIN: 220423-Z-YA223-1152
    Location: CAMP NOVO SELO, ZZ
    This work, U.S. battalion leads multinational force during peace support operations in Kosovo [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO
    KFOR
    EUCOM
    StrongerTogether
    USArmyEURAF

