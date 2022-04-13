U.S. battalion leads multinational force during peace support operations in Kosovo

CAMP NOVO SELO, Kosovo – Soldiers from the Republic of Latvia conduct response to contact while mounted training at Camp Novo Selo, Kosovo, April 13, 2022. During the training, the Soldiers from the Maneuver Battalion, Regional Command East, Kosovo Force, learned how to retreat from hostile fire while mounted as well as how to retrieve and evacuate wounded. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alexander Hellmann, 1-149 Inf. Bn.)

