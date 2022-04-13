Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. battalion leads multinational force during peace support operations in Kosovo [Image 1 of 4]

    U.S. battalion leads multinational force during peace support operations in Kosovo

    CAMP NOVO SELO, KOSOVO

    04.13.2022

    KFOR Regional Command East

    CAMP NOVO SELO, Kosovo – Soldiers from the Republic of Latvia conduct response to contact while mounted training at Camp Novo Selo, Kosovo, April 13, 2022. During the training, the Soldiers from the Maneuver Battalion, Regional Command East, Kosovo Force, learned how to retreat from hostile fire while mounted as well as how to retrieve and evacuate wounded. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alexander Hellmann, 1-149 Inf. Bn.)

    Date Taken: 04.13.2022
    Date Posted: 04.27.2022 08:16
    Location: CAMP NOVO SELO, ZZ
    NATO
    KFOR
    EUCOM
    StrongerTogether
    USArmyEURAF

