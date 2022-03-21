Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. battalion leads multinational force during peace support operations in Kosovo [Image 3 of 4]

    U.S. battalion leads multinational force during peace support operations in Kosovo

    CAMP NOVO SELO, KOSOVO

    03.21.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Matthew Damon 

    KFOR Regional Command East

    CAMP NOVO SELO, Kosovo – Soldiers from the Armed Forces of the Republic of Poland participated in medical evacuation, or MEDEVAC, training with U.S. Army Soldiers of the Blue Ridge Dustoff, Task Force Pegasus, at Camp Novo Selo, Kosovo, March 21, 2022. During the training, participants learned how to safely load patients onto helicopters while “spun up,” as well as what specialized equipment each MEDEVAC helicopter uses to treat and transport patients to a higher level of care. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Matthew Damon, 1-149 Inf. Bn.)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. battalion leads multinational force during peace support operations in Kosovo [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Matthew Damon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO
    KFOR
    EUCOM
    StrongerTogether
    USArmyEURAF

