CAMP NOVO SELO, Kosovo – Soldiers from the Armed Forces of the Republic of Poland participated in medical evacuation, or MEDEVAC, training with U.S. Army Soldiers of the Blue Ridge Dustoff, Task Force Pegasus, at Camp Novo Selo, Kosovo, March 21, 2022. During the training, participants learned how to safely load patients onto helicopters while “spun up,” as well as what specialized equipment each MEDEVAC helicopter uses to treat and transport patients to a higher level of care. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Matthew Damon, 1-149 Inf. Bn.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.21.2022 Date Posted: 04.27.2022 08:16 Photo ID: 7162852 VIRIN: 220321-Z-KT702-1205 Resolution: 3780x2520 Size: 5.42 MB Location: CAMP NOVO SELO, ZZ Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. battalion leads multinational force during peace support operations in Kosovo [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Matthew Damon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.