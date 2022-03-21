CAMP NOVO SELO, Kosovo – Soldiers from the Armed Forces of the Republic of Poland participated in medical evacuation, or MEDEVAC, training with U.S. Army Soldiers of the Blue Ridge Dustoff, Task Force Pegasus, at Camp Novo Selo, Kosovo, March 21, 2022. During the training, participants learned how to safely load patients onto helicopters while “spun up,” as well as what specialized equipment each MEDEVAC helicopter uses to treat and transport patients to a higher level of care. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Matthew Damon, 1-149 Inf. Bn.)
|Date Taken:
|03.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2022 08:16
|Photo ID:
|7162852
|VIRIN:
|220321-Z-KT702-1205
|Resolution:
|3780x2520
|Size:
|5.42 MB
|Location:
|CAMP NOVO SELO, ZZ
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S. battalion leads multinational force during peace support operations in Kosovo [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Matthew Damon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S. battalion leads multinational force during peace support operations in Kosovo
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT