CAMP BONDSTEEL, Kosovo – Turkish Armed Forces Soldiers with the Maneuver Battalion, Regional Command East, Kosovo Force, stand in formation for a photo on Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, April 16, 2022. The Turkish contingent is working alongside NATO partners to support the mission of sustaining a safe and secure environment and freedom of movement in Kosovo. (U.S. Army photos by Staff Sgt. Amouris Coss, 138th Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2022 08:16
|Photo ID:
|7162851
|VIRIN:
|220416-Z-ZK819-1012
|Resolution:
|5182x3455
|Size:
|1.75 MB
|Location:
|CAMP BONDSTEEL, ZZ
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S. battalion leads multinational force during peace support operations in Kosovo [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Amouris Coss, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S. battalion leads multinational force during peace support operations in Kosovo
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT