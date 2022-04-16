U.S. battalion leads multinational force during peace support operations in Kosovo

CAMP BONDSTEEL, Kosovo – Turkish Armed Forces Soldiers with the Maneuver Battalion, Regional Command East, Kosovo Force, stand in formation for a photo on Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, April 16, 2022. The Turkish contingent is working alongside NATO partners to support the mission of sustaining a safe and secure environment and freedom of movement in Kosovo. (U.S. Army photos by Staff Sgt. Amouris Coss, 138th Public Affairs Detachment)

