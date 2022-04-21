Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Camp Fuji Marines complete Martial Arts Instructor Course [Image 12 of 13]

    Camp Fuji Marines complete Martial Arts Instructor Course

    GOTENBA, SHIZUOKA, JAPAN

    04.21.2022

    Photo by Katie Gray 

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji Marines enrolled in the Marine Corps Martial Arts Program (MCMAP) Instructor course cool down after the course’s final circuit, CATC Camp Fuji, Japan, April 21, 2022. The final training activity included being sprayed with Oleoresin Capsicum, a nonlethal weapon used by law enforcement, in order to better understand its effects and be authorized to carry the spray. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Katie Gray)

