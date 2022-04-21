Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji Marines enrolled in the Marine Corps Martial Arts Program (MCMAP) Instructor course cool down after the course’s final circuit, CATC Camp Fuji, Japan, April 21, 2022. The final training activity included being sprayed with Oleoresin Capsicum, a nonlethal weapon used by law enforcement, in order to better understand its effects and be authorized to carry the spray. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Katie Gray)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.21.2022 Date Posted: 04.27.2022 01:42 Photo ID: 7162641 VIRIN: 220421-D-ZO853-348 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 17.65 MB Location: GOTENBA, SHIZUOKA, JP Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Camp Fuji Marines complete Martial Arts Instructor Course [Image 13 of 13], by Katie Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.