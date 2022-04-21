Cpl. Garett Owens, an electro-optical ordnance repairer at Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji, is sprayed with Oleoresin Capsicum, a nonlethal weapon used by law enforcement, during the final circuit of the Marine Corps Martial Arts Program (MCMAP) Instructor course, CATC Camp Fuji, Japan, April 21, 2022. Marines were tested on both using the spray and being sprayed themselves in order to challenge their fighting capability under duress and to give them a full understanding of the force continuum. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Katie Gray)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.21.2022 Date Posted: 04.27.2022 01:42 Photo ID: 7162638 VIRIN: 220421-D-ZO853-549 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 15.1 MB Location: GOTENBA, SHIZUOKA, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Camp Fuji Marines complete Martial Arts Instructor Course [Image 13 of 13], by Katie Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.