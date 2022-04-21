Cpl. Ulysses Tapia, a food service specialist at Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji, completes a final training circuit of the Marine Corps Martial Arts Program (MCMAP) Instructor course, CATC Camp Fuji, Japan, April 21, 2022. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Katie Gray)
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2022 01:38
|Photo ID:
|7162642
|VIRIN:
|220421-D-ZO853-332
|Resolution:
|4000x6000
|Size:
|16.33 MB
|Location:
|GOTENBA, SHIZUOKA, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Camp Fuji Marines complete Martial Arts Instructor Course [Image 13 of 13], by Katie Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT