    Camp Fuji Marines complete Martial Arts Instructor Course [Image 8 of 13]

    Camp Fuji Marines complete Martial Arts Instructor Course

    GOTENBA, SHIZUOKA, JAPAN

    04.21.2022

    Photo by Katie Gray 

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    Cpl. David Garcia, left, a military policeman at Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji, completes a final training circuit of the Marine Corps Martial Arts Program (MCMAP) Instructor course, CATC Camp Fuji, Japan, April 21, 2022. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Katie Gray)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.21.2022
    Date Posted: 04.27.2022 01:41
    Photo ID: 7162637
    VIRIN: 220421-D-ZO853-509
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 16.09 MB
    Location: GOTENBA, SHIZUOKA, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Camp Fuji Marines complete Martial Arts Instructor Course [Image 13 of 13], by Katie Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    martial arts
    fuji
    MAI
    MCMAP
    catc fuji

