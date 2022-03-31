Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Recovering survivors behind enemy lines

    Recovering survivors behind enemy lines

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    03.31.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Oscar Toscano 

    2nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    A close-up photo of an infrared Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape patch worn by Tech. Sgt. Eric Mcnair, a Survival, Evasion, Resistance, and Escape Specialist assigned to the 51st Operational Support Squadron, during Joint Combat Search and Rescue Training, Pyeongchang, Republic of Korea, March 31, 2022. The U.S. Military SERE patch is worn by specialists and instructors who assist in training service members from all branches of the military. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Oscar Toscano)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.31.2022
    Date Posted: 04.26.2022 22:13
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, KR
