A close-up photo of an infrared Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape patch worn by Tech. Sgt. Eric Mcnair, a Survival, Evasion, Resistance, and Escape Specialist assigned to the 51st Operational Support Squadron, during Joint Combat Search and Rescue Training, Pyeongchang, Republic of Korea, March 31, 2022. The U.S. Military SERE patch is worn by specialists and instructors who assist in training service members from all branches of the military. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Oscar Toscano)
|Date Taken:
|03.31.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.26.2022 22:13
|Photo ID:
|7162571
|VIRIN:
|220331-A-OT114-1193
|Resolution:
|5904x3936
|Size:
|7.35 MB
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, KR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Recovering survivors behind enemy lines [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Oscar Toscano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
