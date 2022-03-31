U.S. Air Force pilots and Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape Specialists pose for a group photo, Pyeongchang, Republic of Korea, 31 Mar. 2022. Pilots and SERE Specialists assisted in the joint operation to oversee proper execution to ensure the safe extraction of the simulated isolated person. (U.S. Army photo Sgt. Oscar Toscano)
|Date Taken:
|03.31.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.26.2022 22:13
|Photo ID:
|7162565
|VIRIN:
|220331-A-OT114-1133
|Resolution:
|5441x3627
|Size:
|7.47 MB
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, KR
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Recovering survivors behind enemy lines [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Oscar Toscano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
