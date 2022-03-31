Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Recovering survivors behind enemy lines [Image 5 of 6]

    Recovering survivors behind enemy lines

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    03.31.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Oscar Toscano 

    2nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    U.S. Air Force pilots and Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape Specialists pose for a group photo, Pyeongchang, Republic of Korea, 31 Mar. 2022. Pilots and SERE Specialists assisted in the joint operation to oversee proper execution to ensure the safe extraction of the simulated isolated person. (U.S. Army photo Sgt. Oscar Toscano)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.31.2022
    Date Posted: 04.26.2022 22:13
    Photo ID: 7162565
    VIRIN: 220331-A-OT114-1133
    Resolution: 5441x3627
    Size: 7.47 MB
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, KR
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Recovering survivors behind enemy lines [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Oscar Toscano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Recovering survivors behind enemy lines
    Recovering survivors behind enemy lines
    Recovering survivors behind enemy lines
    Recovering survivors behind enemy lines
    Recovering survivors behind enemy lines
    Recovering survivors behind enemy lines

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Search and Rescue training

    TAGS

    CSAR
    Target
    Air Force
    Army
    Aviation
    Asia Pacific

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT