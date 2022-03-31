U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Peyton Wilkie, a HH-60 Pave Hawk helicopter Pilot assigned to the 33rd Rescue Squadron, Osan Air Base, acts as an ‘isolated person’ being hoisted into a rotary wing helicopter during a Joint Combat Search and Rescue Mission, Pyeongchang, Republic of Korea, March 31, 2022. Pilots and SERE instructors assisted in ensuring the operation was properly executed to ensure the safe extraction of the isolated person. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Oscar Toscano)

Date Taken: 03.31.2022
Recovering survivors behind enemy lines [Image 6 of 6]