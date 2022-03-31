Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Recovering survivors behind enemy lines [Image 3 of 6]

    Recovering survivors behind enemy lines

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    03.31.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Oscar Toscano 

    2nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Peyton Wilkie, a HH-60 Pave Hawk helicopter Pilot assigned to the 33rd Rescue Squadron, Osan Air Base, acts as an ‘isolated person’ being hoisted into a rotary wing helicopter during a Joint Combat Search and Rescue Mission, Pyeongchang, Republic of Korea, March 31, 2022. Pilots and SERE instructors assisted in ensuring the operation was properly executed to ensure the safe extraction of the isolated person. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Oscar Toscano)

