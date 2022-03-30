A UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter crew member assigned to the 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-US Combined Division, checks for obstructions around their aircraft before a Joint Combat Search and Rescue training exercise, Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, March 30, 2022. The CSAR exercise elaborated on personnel recovery in case of downed aircraft during wartime. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Oscar Toscano)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.30.2022 Date Posted: 04.26.2022 22:13 Photo ID: 7162561 VIRIN: 220330-A-OT114-1048 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 7.2 MB Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, KR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Recovering survivors behind enemy lines [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Oscar Toscano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.