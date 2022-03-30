Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Recovering survivors behind enemy lines [Image 1 of 6]

    Recovering survivors behind enemy lines

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    03.30.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Oscar Toscano 

    2nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    A UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter crew member assigned to the 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-US Combined Division, checks for obstructions around their aircraft before a Joint Combat Search and Rescue training exercise, Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, March 30, 2022. The CSAR exercise elaborated on personnel recovery in case of downed aircraft during wartime. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Oscar Toscano)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.30.2022
    Date Posted: 04.26.2022 22:13
    Photo ID: 7162561
    VIRIN: 220330-A-OT114-1048
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 7.2 MB
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Recovering survivors behind enemy lines [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Oscar Toscano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Recovering survivors behind enemy lines
    Recovering survivors behind enemy lines
    Recovering survivors behind enemy lines
    Recovering survivors behind enemy lines
    Recovering survivors behind enemy lines
    Recovering survivors behind enemy lines

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Search and Rescue training

    TAGS

    CSAR
    Target
    Air Force
    Army
    Aviation
    Asia Pacific

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT