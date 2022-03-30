Recovering survivors behind enemy lines

A UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter crew member assigned to the 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-US Combined Division, checks for obstructions around their aircraft before a Joint Combat Search and Rescue training exercise, Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, March 30, 2022. The CSAR exercise elaborated on personnel recovery in case of downed aircraft during wartime. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Oscar Toscano)
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.26.2022 22:13
|Photo ID:
|7162561
|VIRIN:
|220330-A-OT114-1048
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|7.2 MB
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
