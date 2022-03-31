Recovering survivors behind enemy lines

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Eric Mcnair a Survival, Evasion, Resistance, and Escape Specialist assigned to the 51st Operational Support Squadron on Osan Airbase, Republic of Korea, is seen holding a smoke grenade to act as a signal during

Joint Combat Search and Rescue training exercises, Pyeongchang, Republic of Korea, March 31, 2022. The team marked the extraction zone for the rotary winged aircraft to descend and hover to recover the isolated person. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Oscar Toscano)

Date Taken: 03.31.2022, by SGT Oscar Toscano