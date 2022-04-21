Staff Sgt. Andrew Raymond, 8th Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team member, responds to a simulated small unmanned aircraft system (sUAS) threat during routine training at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 21, 2022. Emergency responders, to include 8th Security Forces Squadron defenders and the 8th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighters and EOD technicians, tested their response time and capabilities to locate and destroy the foreign sUAS. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Spalding)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.21.2022 Date Posted: 04.26.2022 21:26 Photo ID: 7162526 VIRIN: 220421-F-PS661-1147 Resolution: 4448x2658 Size: 1.54 MB Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR Web Views: 5 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Counter sUAS training keeps Wolf Pack ready [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Gabrielle Spalding, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.