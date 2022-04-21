Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Counter sUAS training keeps Wolf Pack ready [Image 4 of 6]

    Counter sUAS training keeps Wolf Pack ready

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    04.21.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Spalding 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Andrew Raymond, 8th Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team member, responds to a simulated small unmanned aircraft system (sUAS) threat during routine training at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 21, 2022. Emergency responders, to include 8th Security Forces Squadron defenders and the 8th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighters and EOD technicians, tested their response time and capabilities to locate and destroy the foreign sUAS. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Spalding)

    Date Taken: 04.21.2022
