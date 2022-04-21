Shutting-down sUAS: Wolf Pack Responds to simulated threat

Members assigned to the 8th Fighter Wing respond to a simulated small unmanned aircraft system (sUAS) threat during routine training at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 21, 2022. Emergency responders, to include 8th Security Forces Squadron defenders and the 8th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighters and Explosive Ordnance Disposal technicians, tested their response time and capabilities to locate and destroy the foreign sUAS. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Spalding)

