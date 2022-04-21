Counter sUAS training keeps Wolf Pack ready

A Man Transportable Robotic System carries a small unmanned aircraft system (sUAS) during routine training at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 21, 2022. Emergency responders to include 8th Security Forces Squadron defenders, and the 8th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighters and Explosive Ordnance Disposal technicians, tested their response time and capabilities to locate and destroy the foreign sUAS. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Spalding)

