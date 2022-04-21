Staff Sgt. Andrew Raymond, 8th Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) technician, walks toward a vehicle with a simulated suspected explosive during routine training at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 21, 2022. The suit is an EOD technician’s full-body shield and sole source of protection against an explosive threat. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Spalding)
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.26.2022 21:26
|Photo ID:
|7162528
|VIRIN:
|220421-F-PS661-1212
|Resolution:
|4782x3393
|Size:
|2.28 MB
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Counter sUAS training keeps Wolf Pack ready [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Gabrielle Spalding, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
