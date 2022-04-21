Counter sUAS training keeps Wolf Pack ready

Staff Sgt. Andrew Raymond, 8th Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) technician, walks toward a vehicle with a simulated suspected explosive during routine training at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 21, 2022. The suit is an EOD technician’s full-body shield and sole source of protection against an explosive threat. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Spalding)

