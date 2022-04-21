Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Counter sUAS training keeps Wolf Pack ready [Image 2 of 6]

    Counter sUAS training keeps Wolf Pack ready

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    04.21.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Spalding 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Andrew Raymond, 8th Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) technician, walks toward a vehicle with a simulated suspected explosive during routine training at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 21, 2022. The suit is an EOD technician’s full-body shield and sole source of protection against an explosive threat. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Spalding)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.21.2022
    Date Posted: 04.26.2022 21:26
    Photo ID: 7162524
    VIRIN: 220421-F-PS661-1218
    Resolution: 5188x3593
    Size: 3.02 MB
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Counter sUAS training keeps Wolf Pack ready [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Gabrielle Spalding, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Shutting-down sUAS: Wolf Pack Responds to simulated threat
    Counter sUAS training keeps Wolf Pack ready
    Counter sUAS training keeps Wolf Pack ready
    Counter sUAS training keeps Wolf Pack ready
    Counter sUAS training keeps Wolf Pack ready
    Counter sUAS training keeps Wolf Pack ready

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Kunsan Air Base
    8th Fighter Wing
    Wolf Pack
    Security Forces
    EOD
    SUAS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT