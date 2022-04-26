Fallen airman posthumously receives Airman's Medal in Houston, Texas

Coast Guard Capt. Jason Smith, commander, Sector Houston-Galveston, presents a letter of appreciation to Jessica Reyes Posana and Erneto Posana, parents of Elijah Posana, at a ceremony honoring their son at Coast Guard Marine Safety Security Team Houston, Texas, April 26, 2022. During the ceremony, Posana posthumously received the Airman’s Medal for rescuing his cousins from a rip current on Surfside Beach, Texas, May 2, 2021. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Corinne Zilnicki)

Date Taken: 04.26.2022