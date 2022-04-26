Fallen airman posthumously receives Airman's Medal in Houston, Texas

Coast Guard Capt. Jason Smith, commander, Sector Houston-Galveston, pauses while delivering remarks at a ceremony for a fallen airman at Coast Guard Marine Safety Security Team Houston, Texas, April 26, 2022. During the ceremony, Air Force personnel presented the Airman’s Medal to the family of Elijah Posana, an airman who gave his life rescuing his cousins from a rip current on Surfside Beach, Texas, May 2, 2021. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Corinne Zilnicki)

