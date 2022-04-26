Fallen airman posthumously receives Airman's Medal in Houston, Texas

Jessica Reyes Posana and Erneto Posana accept the Airman’s Medal on behalf of their son, Elijah Posana, during a ceremony at Coast Guard Marine Safety Security Team Houston, Texas, April 26, 2022. Air Force Lt. Col. Devin L. Sproston, commander of the 509th Security Forces Squadron at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, presented the medal and lauded Posana’s heroic rescue of his cousins from a rip current on Surfside Beach, Texas, May 2, 2021. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Corinne Zilnicki)

Date Taken: 04.26.2022
Location: HOUSTON, TX, US