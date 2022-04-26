Fallen airman posthumously receives Airman's Medal in Houston, Texas

The Airman’s Medal, the highest award given to Air Force members outside combat, rests on a table before a ceremony at Coast Guard Marine Safety Security Team Houston, Texas, April 26, 2022. Air Force personnel presented the award to the family of Elijah Posana, an airman who gave his life rescuing his cousins from a rip current on Surfside Beach, Texas, May 2, 2021. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Corinne Zilnicki)

