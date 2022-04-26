Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fallen airman posthumously receives Airman's Medal in Houston, Texas [Image 1 of 5]

    Fallen airman posthumously receives Airman's Medal in Houston, Texas

    HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Corinne Zilnicki    

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8     

    The Airman’s Medal, the highest award given to Air Force members outside combat, rests on a table before a ceremony at Coast Guard Marine Safety Security Team Houston, Texas, April 26, 2022. Air Force personnel presented the award to the family of Elijah Posana, an airman who gave his life rescuing his cousins from a rip current on Surfside Beach, Texas, May 2, 2021. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Corinne Zilnicki)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fallen airman posthumously receives Airman's Medal in Houston, Texas [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Corinne Zilnicki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

