Fallen airman posthumously receives Airman's Medal in Houston, Texas

Air Force Lt. Col. Devin L. Sproston, commander of the 509th Security Forces Squadron at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, pauses while speaking at a ceremony for a fallen airman at Coast Guard Marine Safety Security Team Houston, Texas, April 26, 2022. During the ceremony, Sproston presented the Airman’s Medal to the family of Elijah Posana, who gave his life rescuing his cousins from a rip current on Surfside Beach, Texas, May 2, 2021. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Corinne Zilnicki)

