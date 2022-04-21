Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Czech Republic Minister of Defence Jana Černochová Participates in an Armed Forces Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

    Czech Republic Minister of Defence Jana Černochová Participates in an Armed Forces Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2022

    Photo by Elizabeth Fraser   

    Arlington National Cemetery   

    Maj. Gen. Allan M. Pepin, commanding general, Joint Task Force -National Capital Region, and Jana Černochová, minister of defence, Czech Republic, participate in an Armed Forces Full Honors Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., April 21, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.21.2022
    Date Posted: 04.26.2022 11:14
    Photo ID: 7161031
    VIRIN: 220421-A-IW468-927
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 11.52 MB
    Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Czech Republic Minister of Defence Jana Černochová Participates in an Armed Forces Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier [Image 26 of 26], by Elizabeth Fraser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Czech Republic Minister of Defence Jana Černochová Participates in an Armed Forces Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
    TAGS

    arlington national cemetery
    us army
    USA
    anc

