Czech Republic Minister of Defence Jana Černochová Participates in an Armed Forces Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

Service members support an Armed Forces Full Honors Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., April 21, 2022. The wreath was laid by Jana Černochová, minister of defence, Czech Republic. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)
Date Taken:
|04.21.2022
Location:
|ARLINGTON, VA, US
