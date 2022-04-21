Jana Černochová (center), minister of defence, Czech Republic, looks into a display case in the Memorial Amphitheater Display Room at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., April 21, 2022. During her visit, Černochová participated in an Armed Forces Full Honors Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.21.2022 Date Posted: 04.26.2022 11:14 Photo ID: 7161026 VIRIN: 220421-A-IW468-881 Resolution: 5247x3498 Size: 9.1 MB Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Czech Republic Minister of Defence Jana Černochová Participates in an Armed Forces Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier [Image 26 of 26], by Elizabeth Fraser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.