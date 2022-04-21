Czech Republic Minister of Defence Jana Černochová Participates in an Armed Forces Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

Charles R. Alexander, Jr. (left), superintendent, Arlington National Cemetery, introduces Jana Černochová (second to left), minister of defence, Czech Republic, to Tim Frank (far right), historian, Arlington National Cemetery, in the Memorial Amphitheater Display Room at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., April 21, 2022. Černochová had just participated in an Armed Forces Full Honors Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)

