Sgt. Peter Gabriel Wallis USAG Italy and Spc. Patrick Z. Chayeb, USAG Benelux receive a trophy and certificate during the IMCOM-E Best Warrior Competition award ceremony at Baumholder, Germany April 11, 2022. The Soldiers’ skills and physical fitness were tested through several tasks like land navigation, a 5-kilometer run, combat casualty care, marksmanship and an mystery event. (U.S. Army Photo by Ruediger Hess)
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.26.2022 07:59
|Photo ID:
|7160716
|VIRIN:
|220413-A-MX671-0026
|Resolution:
|5152x4120
|Size:
|11.27 MB
|Location:
|BAUMHOLDER, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, BEST WARRIOR IMCOM-Europe [Image 27 of 27], by Ruediger Hess, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT