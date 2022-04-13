BEST WARRIOR IMCOM-Europe

U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Stephen J. LaRocque (right), USAG Rheinland-Pfalz congratulates the winners of IMCOM-E Best Warrior Competition award ceremony at Baumholder, Germany April 11, 2022. The Soldiers’ skills and physical fitness were tested through several tasks like land navigation, a 5-kilometer run, combat casualty care, marksmanship and an mystery event. (U.S. Army Photo by Ruediger Hess)

