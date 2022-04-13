Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BEST WARRIOR IMCOM-Europe [Image 24 of 27]

    BEST WARRIOR IMCOM-Europe

    BAUMHOLDER, RP, GERMANY

    04.13.2022

    Photo by Ruediger Hess 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers stand at parade rest during the IMCOM-E Best Warrior Competition award ceremony at Baumholder, Germany April 11, 2022. The Soldiers’ skills and physical fitness were tested through several tasks like land navigation, a 5-kilometer run, combat casualty care, marksmanship and an mystery event. (U.S. Army Photo by Ruediger Hess)

    Date Taken: 04.13.2022
    Date Posted: 04.26.2022 07:59
    Photo ID: 7160715
    VIRIN: 220413-A-MX671-0025
    Resolution: 5152x4120
    Size: 10.37 MB
    Location: BAUMHOLDER, RP, DE 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BEST WARRIOR IMCOM-Europe [Image 27 of 27], by Ruediger Hess, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    StrongEurope
    ArmyTeam
    Ready2Fight
    StrongEuropeAfrica

