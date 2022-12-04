Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BEST WARRIOR IMCOM-Europe

    BEST WARRIOR IMCOM-Europe

    BAUMHOLDER, RP, GERMANY

    04.12.2022

    Photo by Ruediger Hess 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Pfc. Kevin L. Maciel swims during the mystery event portion of the IMCOM-E Best Warrior Competition at Baumholder, Germany April 11, 2022. The Soldiers' skills and physical fitness were tested through combat casualty care, marksmanship and an mystery event on this day. (U.S. Army Photo by Ruediger Hess)

    Date Taken: 04.12.2022
    Date Posted: 04.26.2022 07:59
    Photo ID: 7160705
    VIRIN: 220412-A-MX671-0020
    Resolution: 5152x4120
    Size: 13.03 MB
    Location: BAUMHOLDER, RP, DE 
