BEST WARRIOR IMCOM-Europe

Staff Sgt. Xavier S. Harris swims during the mystery event portion of the IMCOM-E Best Warrior Competition at Baumholder, Germany April 11, 2022. The Soldiers’ skills and physical fitness were tested through combat casualty care, marksmanship and an mystery event on this day. (U.S. Army Photo by Ruediger Hess)

