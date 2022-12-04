AFREP: we can fix it!

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    04.12.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Madelyn Keech 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Kyle Shoup, 86th Maintenance Squadron Air Force Repair Enhancement Program manager, poses for a photo in the AFREP workshop at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 12, 2022. Since accepting items for repair in February, AFREP has saved the Air Force approximately $90,000 in cost avoidance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madelyn Keech)

    maintenance
    AFREP
    Air Force Repair Enhancement Program
    86th Maintenance Squadron
    86 MXS

