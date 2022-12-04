U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Kyle Shoup, 86th Maintenance Squadron Air Force Repair Enhancement Program manager, poses for a photo in the AFREP workshop at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 12, 2022. Since accepting items for repair in February, AFREP has saved the Air Force approximately $90,000 in cost avoidance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madelyn Keech)
|Date Taken:
|04.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.26.2022 02:58
|Photo ID:
|7160550
|VIRIN:
|220412-F-FN350-0008
|Resolution:
|4420x2946
|Size:
|1 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AFREP: we can fix it! [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Madelyn Keech, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
