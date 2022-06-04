AFREP: we can fix it!

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Kyle Shoup, 86th Maintenance Squadron Air Force Repair Enhancement Program manager, fixes a battery pack at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 6, 2022. AFREP optimizes Air Force resources by repairing items such as aircraft maintenance equipment around installations worldwide. The AFREP program at Ramstein AB has saved the Air Force $90,000 since the local chapter opened in February 2022. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madelyn Keech)

