Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFREP: we can fix it! [Image 4 of 4]

    AFREP: we can fix it!

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    04.06.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Madelyn Keech 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Kyle Shoup, 86th Maintenance Squadron Air Force Repair Enhancement Program manager, fixes a battery pack at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 6, 2022. AFREP optimizes Air Force resources by repairing items such as aircraft maintenance equipment around installations worldwide. The AFREP program at Ramstein AB has saved the Air Force $90,000 since the local chapter opened in February 2022. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madelyn Keech)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.06.2022
    Date Posted: 04.26.2022 02:58
    Photo ID: 7160551
    VIRIN: 220406-F-FN350-0030
    Resolution: 5520x3680
    Size: 10.54 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFREP: we can fix it! [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Madelyn Keech, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    AFREP: we can fix it!
    AFREP: we can fix it!
    AFREP: we can fix it!
    AFREP: we can fix it!

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    AFREP: we can fix it!

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    maintenance
    AFREP
    Air Force Repair Enhancement Program
    86th Maintenance Squadron
    86 MXS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT