Broken headsets and other equipment sit on a toolbox waiting to be repaired at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 6, 2022. The 86th Maintenance Squadron started Ramstein’s own local chapter of the Air Force Repair Enhancement Program, a program utilizing Air Force resources by repairing them as opposed to replacing them. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madelyn Keech)
|04.06.2022
|04.26.2022 02:58
|7160549
|220406-F-FN350-0002
|5520x3680
|10.09 MB
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|1
|0
This work, AFREP: we can fix it! [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Madelyn Keech, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
