    AFREP: we can fix it! [Image 2 of 4]

    AFREP: we can fix it!

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    04.06.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Madelyn Keech 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Broken headsets and other equipment sit on a toolbox waiting to be repaired at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 6, 2022. The 86th Maintenance Squadron started Ramstein’s own local chapter of the Air Force Repair Enhancement Program, a program utilizing Air Force resources by repairing them as opposed to replacing them. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madelyn Keech)

    Date Taken: 04.06.2022
    Date Posted: 04.26.2022 02:58
    Photo ID: 7160549
    VIRIN: 220406-F-FN350-0002
    Resolution: 5520x3680
    Size: 10.09 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFREP: we can fix it! [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Madelyn Keech, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    maintenance
    AFREP
    Air Force Repair Enhancement Program
    86th Maintenance Squadron
    86 MXS

