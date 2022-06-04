AFREP: we can fix it!

A circuit board with a fried track sits on a desk at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 6, 2022. U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Kyle Shoup, 86th Maintenance Squadron Air Force Repair Enhancement Program manager, repairs circuit boards with parts from other circuit boards that are unable to be repaired. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madelyn Keech)

Date Taken: 04.06.2022
Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE