AFREP: we can fix it!

The U.S. Air Force Repair Enhancement Program saves the Air Force millions of dollars annually by providing resources to repair equipment at installations worldwide.



The 86th Maintenance Squadron recently started a local AFREP chapter at Ramstein, and has saved the Air Force about $90,000 since February.



“AFREP is a program that will help sustain the force and enable us to make repairs to assets that would otherwise be demeaned non-repairable,” Senior Master Sgt. Jason Parvin, 86th MXS superintendent, said. “This program extends beyond the aircraft maintenance piece and can have a positive impact on all base agencies.”



The 86th MXS is ready to assist units that fall under the 86th Airlift Wing and other organizations within the Kaiserslautern Military Community that have items that need repair or replacements.



“The 86th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron dropped off 29 headsets and 49 TruLink receivers,” Master Sgt. Kyle Shoup, 86 MXS AFREP manager, said. “I have repaired 16 of each so far, fixing anything from corrosion or broken wires to missing parts, which can be 3D printed.”



AFREP can assess repair for nearly any item that deteriorates over time to extend its service life and relieve the pressure of waiting for replacements.



“A basic example would be a vacuum breaking because the cord has been damaged or cut,” said Shoup. “AFREP can easily repair that, the only investment is the technician’s time. Now replace the word ‘vacuum’ with any other item.”



Units with items that need repair can bring them to the 86th MXS building 2219, or call the DSN for AFREP, 480-8008. Shoup will then diagnose and fix the item, if possible.

Date Taken: 04.26.2022 Date Posted: 04.26.2022 Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE