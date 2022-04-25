Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    First Commercial Vessel Transits the Black Rock Lock in 2022 Shipping Season [Image 12 of 20]

    First Commercial Vessel Transits the Black Rock Lock in 2022 Shipping Season

    BUFFALO, NY, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2022

    Photo by Avery Schneider 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    The tugboat Vermont ties off along the wall of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Black Rock Lock in Buffalo, New York, April 25, 2022. The tugboat escorted the first major vessel of the commercial shipping season to transit the lock, which provides the only means for deep draft commercial vessels on the Great Lakes to reach delivery ports on the upper Niagara River. (U.S. Army Photo by Avery Schneider)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.25.2022
    Date Posted: 04.25.2022 20:54
    Photo ID: 7160217
    VIRIN: 220425-A-HB296-012
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 8.07 MB
    Location: BUFFALO, NY, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, First Commercial Vessel Transits the Black Rock Lock in 2022 Shipping Season [Image 20 of 20], by Avery Schneider, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    First Commercial Vessel Transits the Black Rock Lock in 2022 Shipping Season
    First Commercial Vessel Transits the Black Rock Lock in 2022 Shipping Season
    First Commercial Vessel Transits the Black Rock Lock in 2022 Shipping Season
    First Commercial Vessel Transits the Black Rock Lock in 2022 Shipping Season
    First Commercial Vessel Transits the Black Rock Lock in 2022 Shipping Season
    First Commercial Vessel Transits the Black Rock Lock in 2022 Shipping Season
    First Commercial Vessel Transits the Black Rock Lock in 2022 Shipping Season
    First Commercial Vessel Transits the Black Rock Lock in 2022 Shipping Season
    First Commercial Vessel Transits the Black Rock Lock in 2022 Shipping Season
    First Commercial Vessel Transits the Black Rock Lock in 2022 Shipping Season
    First Commercial Vessel Transits the Black Rock Lock in 2022 Shipping Season
    First Commercial Vessel Transits the Black Rock Lock in 2022 Shipping Season
    First Commercial Vessel Transits the Black Rock Lock in 2022 Shipping Season
    First Commercial Vessel Transits the Black Rock Lock in 2022 Shipping Season
    First Commercial Vessel Transits the Black Rock Lock in 2022 Shipping Season
    First Commercial Vessel Transits the Black Rock Lock in 2022 Shipping Season
    First Commercial Vessel Transits the Black Rock Lock in 2022 Shipping Season
    First Commercial Vessel Transits the Black Rock Lock in 2022 Shipping Season
    First Commercial Vessel Transits the Black Rock Lock in 2022 Shipping Season
    First Commercial Vessel Transits the Black Rock Lock in 2022 Shipping Season

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Corps of Engineers
    Buffalo District
    Black Rock Lock
    Great Lakes Shipping
    Great Lakes Navigation System

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT