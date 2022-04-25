First Commercial Vessel Transits the Black Rock Lock in 2022 Shipping Season

The tugboat Vermont departs the Black Rock Lock and enters the Black Rock Channel in Buffalo, New York, April 25, 2022. The New York escorted the first major vessel of the commercial shipping season through the lock, which provides the only means for deep draft commercial vessels on the Great Lakes to reach delivery ports on the upper Niagara River. (U.S. Army Photo by Avery Schneider)
Date Taken:
|04.25.2022
Date Posted:
|04.25.2022 20:55
Location:
|BUFFALO, NY, US
