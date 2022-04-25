First Commercial Vessel Transits the Black Rock Lock in 2022 Shipping Season

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Lock and Dam Equipment Mechanic Charles Jensen helps oversee passage of the barge Double Skin through the Black Rock Lock in Buffalo, New York, April 25, 2022. The barge was the first major vessel of the commercial shipping season to transit the lock, which provides the only means for deep draft commercial vessels on the Great Lakes to reach delivery ports on the upper Niagara River. (U.S. Army Photo by Avery Schneider)

