The view northward into the Black Rock Channel from the end of the Black Rock Lock in Buffalo, New York, April 25, 2022. The lock provides safe passage for thousands of commercial and recreational vessels each year from Buffalo’s harbor to the Niagara River. (U.S. Army Photo by Avery Schneider)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.25.2022 Date Posted: 04.25.2022 20:55 Photo ID: 7160227 VIRIN: 220425-A-HB296-016 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 8.26 MB Location: BUFFALO, NY, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, First Commercial Vessel Transits the Black Rock Lock in 2022 Shipping Season [Image 20 of 20], by Avery Schneider, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.